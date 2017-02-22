Joseph Domjancic Obituary

FOWLER, Ohio – Joseph Domjancic, 89, passed away on Wednesday evening, February 22, 2017 at his home.

Joseph was born on October 16, 1927 in Hartford, Connecticut, a son of the late Rocco and Anna (Desovich) Domjancic.

He attended Hartford High School and worked as a Machinist at ITT Grinnell for 37 years before retiring.

In his free time he loved being outdoors, working on his tractors and being in the woods. He also enjoyed reading and working on genealogy.

Joseph will be deeply missed by his daughters, Susan D. Bennett and Patricia J. Hoover; three grandchildren, Jenna Lang, Joey Fitzhugh and Trisha Dahmen and four great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his long time friends and companion, Erma Brozovich.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Thomas and Frank Domjancic and his two sisters, Mary Karlovic and Anne Davis.

Family and friends may visit from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel, located at 6923 Warren-Sharon Road Brookfield, OH 44403.

Burial will take place at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

