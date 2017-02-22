Low-cost Spirit airlines brings flights to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Spirit Airlines will begin non-stop flights out of Pittsburgh International Airport.

The airline announced the new service at a news conference Tuesday.

Pittsburgh will become the 61st city to join the airline’s network to seven popular destinations such as Dallas/Fort Worth, Myrtle Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Las Vegas, Houston and Los Angeles.

“Pittsburgh is an excellent place to expand our growing network,” said Mark Kopczak, vice president of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines. “This new service complements Spirit’s existing service from Latrobe, and will help us provide even more ultra-low fare options from western Pennsylvania.”

Tickets are available now through the Spirit website.

Spirit is known for low-cost, bare bones, airfare where customers can add a la carte-style amenities to their tickets such as extra bags, seat assignments, and refreshments.

“We are thrilled that Spirit has joined the growing list of airlines at Pittsburgh International Airport offering nonstop service,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said. “We’re proud that the airport has seen an 80 percent increase in nonstop destinations in the past two years. Its growth matches the renaissance of our region and we’re delighted to have Spirit join us in those gains.”

Flights begin in May.

Pittsburgh to/from Service Start Date Frequency

Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) May 25, 2017 Once daily

Myrtle Beach (MYR) May 25, 2017 Once daily (seasonal)

Fort Lauderdale (FLL) June 15, 2017 3 days/week

Orlando (MCO) June 22, 2017 Once daily

Las Vegas (LAS) June 22, 2017 Once daily

Houston (IAH) July 13, 2017 Once daily

Los Angeles (LAX) July 13, 2017 Once daily