Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputy facing OVI and gun charges

Deputy David Schialdone is charged with OVI, improperly handling a firearm and speeding

By Published: Updated:
David Schialdone, Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputy, charged with speeding, OVI and improperly handling a firearm.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputy is on administrative leave after he was charged with OVI and gun violations.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Deputy David Schialdone was pulled over at 3:24 a.m. Saturday on South Avenue for speeding. Troopers say he was also intoxicated and had a firearm in the vehicle.

According to Ohio law, you can’t have a loaded gun, even if you have a concealed carry permit, if you are under the influence of alcohol.

Schialdone was arraigned on the charges in Youngstown Municipal Court on Wednesday. He is out on bond and will be back in court at the end of March.

The deputy will remain on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the case.

