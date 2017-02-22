Miller, Green surge Wellsville past East Palestine

Related Coverage Blue Dons triumph over Tigers in OVAC Final

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN ) – Wellsville bounced back from its painful OVAC defeat on Saturday in a big way, cruising to a 96-65 win over East Palestine Tuesday night.

The game was tight for the first few minutes of play. Brandon Kemp made two three-pointers early for the Bulldogs. Kemp finished with a team-high 20 points.

Wellsville hung on to a narrow lead of 7-6. Jake Green lunged for a steal off a Bulldogs turnover and soared for his first dunk of his career to help the Tigers go up by three with 4:45 left in the first quarter. Green explained that his first dunk felt amazing and that he hopes to dunk again in the tournament.

Green finished with 20 points and three rebounds.

Jeremy Reynolds hit a three point shot after Green’s dunk to tie the game.

After this shot, the Tigers were unstoppable defensively. Wellsville went on a 20-0 run to end the first quarter.

The beneficiary of this defensive stand was Michael Shope, who gathered eight rebounds in the first half. Shope finished with a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds.

“We really played well as a unit tonight,” Shope said. “We just have to remember to box out and not come out slow.”

The Bulldogs fought valiantly facing adversity by continually hustling to get to loose balls. East Palestine outscored Wellsville in the second quarter 18-15.

Clayton Murray kept offensive opportunities alive from crashing the glass. Murray finished the night with four points and five boards.

Wellsville went into halftime with a 44-27 lead.

Justin Miller of Wellsville and Dominic Posey of East Palestine dueled back and forth in the second half. Posey had a trio of three-pointers in the quarter. The sophomore finished the contest with 16 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Justin Miller finished with a double-double of 26 points, 10 assists, and five boards. Miller scored seven straight points for the Tigers midway through the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Branzen Grodhaus and Garrett Scott got involved in the final quarter. Both of them tallied eight points in the final eight minutes of play. Scott finished with 17 points and four rebounds while Grodhaus had 12 points and six boards on the night.

Wellsville head coach David “Bug” Thompson expressed his thoughts on the win.

“We wanted to rebound and run. On defense, we tried to pack it in the post so that they couldn’t pass to the open shooters. The seniors went out with a bang. Jake’s dunk was nice. I liked it.”

East Palestine head coach, L.J. Sutton, reflected on the learning experience that a team like Wellsville provides for them.

“We didn’t match up with Wellsville’s intensity in the first period. I’m proud of my guys because they worked hard and never gave up. We play really well in spurts when we move the ball. I was offered the job late in the summer so we got right into this and the guys had to learn the system. I’m excited about our underclassmen coming back next year, even though our seniors contributed in many ways. We will be better because we’ve been through these tough games this year and we will continue to grow together.”

Wellsville improves to 19-3 while East Palestine falls to 7-15. Both teams begin OHSAA tournament play next Tuesday. Wellsville will host East Canton while East Palestine travels to South Range.

The Tigers also won the Jayvee game 53-19.