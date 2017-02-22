Police tell Sharon residents to be on lookout for arsonist

Several vacant homes have been set on fire in Sharon recently, and police are asking the public for help in finding the person responsible

Arson is a growing concern in Sharon, Pa.


SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon police are asking for help when it comes to finding an arsonist in the city.

Officers want residents to be on the lookout for anyone who looks suspicious in their neighborhoods. That includes people who might be carrying large bags or gas cans, or who might be hanging around vacant houses.

Several vacant homes have been set on fire by an arsonist in recent months. Fire Chief Robert Fiscus said it’s become a growing problem.

Police Chief Gerald Smith said you shouldn’t hesitate to call 911.

“We would rather check out somebody or a complaint that you make and it be nothing than for you to tell us three days later, and we find out that’s the person we were actually looking for.”

City leaders said it’s only a matter of time until someone gets hurt.

