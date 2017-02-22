Ruby M. Murphy Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Ruby M. Murphy, 94, of Austintown, died on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at AustinWoods Nursing Home.

She was born on August 23, 1922, in Moatsville, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Forest H. and Hallie (Boner) Ball.

Ruby took pride in being a homemaker, she devoted her life to her family, as they meant the world to her. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, quilting and embroidering. She spent countless hours, listening to music, cooking and baking.

She leaves behind two daughters, Paula (Arthur) Humphries of Canfield and Betty (Henry) Graygo of Erie, Pennsylvania; a granddaughter, Jill (Ron) Jones of Fredrick, Maryland; also many nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.

Besides her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life and best friend, the late Herbert P. Murphy, whom she married on April 26, 1944. Herbert died on October 1998, after 54 years of marriage. Ruby is also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lindsay Graygo and three brothers, Forest, John and Kenneth.

No calling hours will be observed, and a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Care was entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown.

The family would like to thank the staff at AustinWoods for their compassion, loving care and positive outlook, the care of the patient and family was phenomenal during this difficult time. Also, a special thanks to Crossroads Hospice for the gentle and tender care mother was shown by such “Angles of Mercy.”

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Lindsay Graygo Memorial Scholarship, 459 W. 6th Street, Erie, Pennsylvania 16507.



