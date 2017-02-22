Salem event aims to educate parents about hidden dangers

"Hidden in Plain Sight" is at 6 p.m. March 9 at the Salem High School

By Published: Updated:
bedroom generic

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are warning parents of children’s risky behaviors that they may not notice.

“Hidden in Plain Sight” is an awareness program for parents and guardians, presented by the Bath and Copley police departments. It’s sponsored by the Salem Police Department, City Schools system and Public Library.

As part of the event scheduled for March, a bedroom exhibit will be set up. Police will then point out what items parents should look for that may be signs or illegal activity or risky behavior.

Topics include substance abuse, violence, eating disorders, juvenile crime, technology, risky games/challenges and more. Interaction with the exhibit is encouraged.

The event is open to the public, and no reservations are required. Children are not allowed at the event due to the nature of the subject matter.

The event is at 6 p.m. March 9 at the Salem High School, located at 1200 E. 6th Street.

For more information about the presentation, visit Copley Township’s website.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s