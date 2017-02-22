Storm Team 27: Getting even warmer to end the work week

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast storm clouds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING
Mild temperatures into early morning with lows only falling into the low 50’s.  There is a small risk for an isolated sprinkle or shower through early morning. Watch for patchy fog.  Warm again Thursday with a high near 65!  The risk for a shower or even a thunderstorm will stay in the forecast through the afternoon.  The chance for rain or thunderstorms will increase into Thursday night and early Friday morning.  Friday will start with showers, or a few thunderstorms.  Look for better weather through the day with afternoon highs in the low 70’s!  The chance for showers or storms will increase toward early Saturday morning as a cold front sweeps toward the region.  Turning colder through Saturday afternoon with snowflakes back in the forecast by Saturday evening into Saturday night.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. Patchy fog. (20%)
Low: 52

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or sprinkle early. Chance for afternoon showers or even a thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 65 – Record High: 66 set in 1943

Thursday night: Cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
Low: 53

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Gusty wind. Warm with some sun into the afternoon with only a small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Better chance for storms into late Friday night and Saturday morning. (60%)
High: 73 – Record High: 67 set in 1961

Saturday: Most cloudy. Rain or thunderstorms likely early. Rain mixing to snow showers late day. Falling temperatures. (80%)
High: 54 (Falling) Low: 54

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated snow shower or flurry early. Mainly snowbelt. (20%)
High: 38 Low: 27

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 40 Low: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 49 Low: 32

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 60 Low: 45

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for flurries. (20%)
High: 39 Low: 32

