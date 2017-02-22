Struthers rape suspect appears in court on child support charges

Joey Seaman, 35, is facing several charges including rape, aggravated burglary and felonious assault

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of beating and sexually assaulting a woman earlier this week in Struthers was in court Wednesday morning.

Joey Seaman, 35, is facing several charges including rape, aggravated burglary and felonious assault.

Before he’s arraigned on those charges, Seaman was brought before a county judge for not paying child support. He’ll be turned over to the municipal court later on the criminal charges.

Police say Seaman beat a woman inside a home on Wilhelm Street and tried to rape her. The assault ended when a witness entered the house and Seaman took off, police said.

The witness was able to reach Seaman on his cell phone and police recorded him threatening to harm the woman and the witness, a police report said. He was tracked to a home on Beechwood Drive and arrested after jumping off the roof.

