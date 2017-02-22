Trumbull Co. Republicans pick candidate to challenge current chairman

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s now a second candidate running for Trumbull County Republican Party Chairman to run against the current chairman, who some voted to remove a few weeks ago.

The party’s central committee met Wednesday night and chose Howland’s Kevin Wyndham to run against Randy Law. The State Central Committee will decide on Friday which of the two will lead the divided party.

As the 55 members of the Trumbull County Republican Party’s central committee met, Law claimed there was no need for the meeting at all.

“I’m chairman of the Trumbull County Republican Party tonight,” he said.

The meeting went on anyway. Three weeks ago, the same group voted to remove Law as chairman — a move Law claims was illegal.

Trumbull Republicans have been divided into two factions for over a year, with the faction meeting Wednesday as if it was in charge.

Two men were nominated to face Randy Law — Howland’s Kevin Wyndham and Liberty’s Scott Davis.

“Whether you choose Kevin or you choose myself, it’s going to be a great night for the Trumbull County Republican Party because the answer’s going to be it’s not Randy Law,” Davis said.

After the votes were counted, Wyndham overwhelmingly won — 44 to 9.

He said he was a long-time supporter of Law but that it was time for a change.

“We can’t operate, we can’t function, we can’t be successful if we’re divided. In order to have success in anything we enter, we have to be united,” Wyndham said.

Law said many have refused to get involved with the party and the party’s moved on without them.

“I think they’re a little bitter about that. They’ve been welcome, have been welcome, and will be welcome to help us in the future. The sad thing is the people, they’ve sucked in with a lot of lies and deceit.”

The State Central Committee will meet Friday at 10 a.m. in Columbus to decide between Law and Wyndham.

