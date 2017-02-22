Warren JFK holds off Leetonia in Sectionals

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK held off Leetonia 46-45 in the Division IV Sectional Semifinals Wednesday night.

Kennedy’s Antonella LaMonica led all scorers with 19 points on the night. Caitlyn Condoleon wasn’t far behind with 17 points in the victory.

The Lady Bears were led by Tori Norman who tallied 14. Kristy Eckman also reached double-figures for Leetonia finishing with 12 points in the season-ending loss.

Leetonia ends the campaign with a record of 15-8.

Warren JFK improves to 13-10 overall on the season. The Eagles advance to face Western Reserve in the Sectional Finals Saturday at 1PM.