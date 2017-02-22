WKBN named finalist in Ohio Associated Press awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – WKBN is a finalist for two awards in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors 2016 radio and TV contest.

Twenty-three broadcasters submitted entries in the contest, which featured news, sports and weather reporting as well as features, documentaries and photography from 2016.

WKBN is a finalist in the “Best Spot News Coverage” category, for a story on the manhunt for an escaped sexual assault suspect, Luis Cruz Ramos.

WKBN was also listed as a finalist in the “Best Coverage of a Scheduled Event” category for then-Vice President Joe Biden’s visit to the Valley.

The awards will be announced at the annual Ohio APME awards banquet May 21 in Columbus.