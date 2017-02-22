WKBN named finalist in Ohio Associated Press awards

The awards will be announced at the annual Ohio APME awards banquet May 21 in Columbus

By Published: Updated:
WKBN new logo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – WKBN is a finalist for two awards in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors 2016 radio and TV contest.

Twenty-three broadcasters submitted entries in the contest, which featured news, sports and weather reporting as well as features, documentaries and photography from 2016.

WKBN is a finalist in the “Best Spot News Coverage” category, for a story on the manhunt for an escaped sexual assault suspect, Luis Cruz Ramos. 

WKBN was also listed as a finalist in the “Best Coverage of a Scheduled Event” category for then-Vice President Joe Biden’s visit to the Valley. 

The awards will be announced at the annual Ohio APME awards banquet May 21 in Columbus.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s