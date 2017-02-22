Youngstown crime activity: Man arrested for refusing to leave Popeyes

Wednesday, February 15

3:47 p.m. – 100 block of W. Marion Ave., Wesly Warren, 40, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; and Chris Petrus charged with possession of marijuana during a raid of a home.

5:40 p.m. – 2600 block of South Ave., an employee of Oven Fresh Pizza reported being robbed by a man with a gun.

10:26 p.m. – Wick and Bissell avenues, Russell Byron Winchester, II, 66, charged with possession of cocaine during a traffic stop.

Saturday, February 18

4:50 p.m. – Marmion and South avenues, Khamray Bonner, 23, arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, tramadol, Diazepam, and marijuana during a traffic stop. Police said Bonner tried hiding cash in the car when pulled over and had marijuana hidden in his groin and buttocks area.

9:30 p.m. – 200 block of Dupont St., Luis Brito, 23, arrested and charged with obstructing official business. Angel Brito, 24, arrested and charged with drug possession, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing official business. Police said Angel Brito was found with marijuana, alprazolam pill, and bullets. Police said Angel led officers on a chase, followed by his mother, while Luis yelled at investigators.

Sunday, February 19

2:10 a.m. – Oakwood Avenue and N. Belle Vista avenues, Antonio Morales, charged with assured clear distance and operating a vehicle under the influence. Police said Morales was involved in a traffic accident with injuries and had a blood-alcohol reading of .182. Morales told police he had a couple drinks and was driving home from the bar, a report said.

3 a.m. – 1500 block of Glenwood Ave., Quin Willis arrested and charged with assault, impersonating a peace officer or private policeman, and illegal possession of a firearm. Milton Willis charged with impersonating a peace officer or private policeman and illegal possession of a firearm. Police were called to Southern Tavern for reports of a fight and found people who had been sprayed with mace. Police said Quin Willis admitted to spraying the people because they wouldn’t leave the bar. Police said Quin and Milton were wearing uniforms and had ID from the Special Police Constable State.

5:45 p.m. – Fairgreen and Fifth avenues, Dale Kennedy, Jr., 33, charged with possession of drugs and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Police said Kennedy had marijuana and Alprazolam pills during a traffic stop.

Monday, February 20

7:45 a.m. – Edgar Avenue, a body was found in a burning car behind a vacant home. Police haven’t identified the body yet but say the car belonged to Zachary Howell.

10:11 a.m. – 2100 block of Market St., Johnnie Carnathan, 54, and William Gowdy, 57, arrested and charged with theft. Police said the men were loading steel beams from the old Red and White store that is being torn down into a truck. The men said they had permission to take the beams, but police said the city’s street department said they did not give the men permission.

6:04 p.m. – 100 block of Rutledge Drive, Mister Jackson, 30, arrested and charged with endangering children, receiving stolen property, failure to comply with a police signal, and driving without a license. Police said Jackson led officers on a vehicle pursuit in which a child fell out of the car.

8:05 p.m. – 2300 block of Russell Ave., reported burglary.

8:40 p.m. – 1300 block of E. Midlothian Ave., a clerk at Lucky 7 reported that she was robbed by a man who said he had a gun. The clerk didn’t see the mentioned weapon but said the robber told her, “I don’t want to shoot you.”

10:28 p.m. – 2900 block of McCartney Rd., a woman reported that she left her purse in a shopping cart at Family Dollar, and when she returned, it was missing. Campbell Police later found the purse at a Rite Aid store. The woman said $1,500 in cash was missing.

Tuesday, February 21

2:34 a.m. – Hilton Avenue at Southern Boulevard, Louis Slepski, 35, of Liberty, arrested on a warrant and charged with driving under suspension. Police said Slepski was driving down Southern Boulevard in a car with a blown-out tire that had sparks coming from the tire rim. Slepski said he was in a hurry to get away from men at the Shell Gas Station who tried to fight him and at some point, got a flat fire.

11:20 a.m. – 100 West Midlothian Blvd., Eric Rutledge, 54, charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. Police said Rutledge walked into Popeyes and into the kitchen area. A manager told police that Rutledge said he owned the restaurant and refused to leave. Police said Rutledge would not provide proof of ownership nor would he leave, so he was arrested.

3:44 p.m. – 200 block of Hilton Avenue, Jaquan Blair, 20, charged with driving under suspension and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. Eric Ross, 18, charged with possession of marijuana.

