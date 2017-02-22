Youngstown Planning Commission votes ‘no’ on liquor license for Coconut Grove

Youngstown Planning Commission members voted Tuesday against granting a permit to David Manigault

The owner of Coconut Grove lounge needs a liquor permit from the city of Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If the owner of a Youngstown restaurant wants to stay in business, he may have to do it without a liquor license.

Youngstown Planning Commission members voted Tuesday against granting a permit to David Manigault, the owner of the Coconut Grove lounge on South Avenue.

The business needed a waiver in existing code since it’s located close to two other bars.

Manigault took the business over a few years ago after it lost its liquor permit, and Youngstown Mayor John McNally said neighbors petitioned the city to leave things the way they are.

“Since the liquor permit has disappeared over the past five years at that location, the crime is down, it’s more peaceful, not as many disturbances,” McNally said. “I certainly don’t think it has anything to do with the owner. They don’t want to go back to the way it was.”

Manigault is the cousin of Omarosa Manigault, who recently joined the Administration of President Donald Trump.

City Council members will ultimately have the final say in whether the owner can have his waiver or not.

