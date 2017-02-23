Basil John “Boxie” Carfolo Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Basil John “Boxie” Carfolo, 86, passed away peacefully early Thursday afternoon, February 23, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Basil was born April 22, 1930, in Youngstown, a son of the late Crescenzo “Chris” and Assunta “Sue” Genito Carfolo and was a lifelong resident of the city’s west side.

He attended Chaney High School and worked for U.S. Steel at the Ohio Works for 30 years, retiring as a foreman when the mill closed in the early 1980s.

Mr. Carfolo enjoyed fishing, attending his grandson’s sporting events and spending time with his family.

His beloved wife of 61 years, Margaret K. “Peg” Kruger Carfolo, whom he married October 14, 1950, passed away May 14, 2012.

Boxie leaves his daughter, Debra (James) Heffron of Austintown; his son, Robert (Susan) Carfolo of Mineral Ridge; a daughter-in-law, Sue Ellen Carfolo of Harmony, Pennsylvania; five grandsons, James Heffron, Jr., (Heather Page), Dr. Bradley (Phoebe) Heffron, Robert Carfolo, Jr., Seann (Shelley) Carfolo and Jacob Carfolo; two great-granddaughters, Caroline and Adeline Carfolo; many nieces and nephews and many extended family members.

Besides his wife, Basil was preceded in death by a son, Chris Carfolo and four brothers, Samuel, Nicholas, Anthony and baby Sammy.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, February 26, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Family and friends may also call from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 27, at the funeral home, where services will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown, where Boxie will be laid to rest next to his wife.

Basil’s family thanks the staff at Humility House in Austintown and the 4th floor nurses at St. Elizabeth Health Center, for the kindness shown and care given to Boxie during his illness.

