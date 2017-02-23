Boardman nursing home improves, no longer on watch list

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The federal Medicare program says a Boardman nursing home has improved and is no longer on its watch list.

Greenbriar Healthcare Center was added to Medicare’s “special focus facility” list in 2015. Problems were noted with Greenbriar’s work practices, patient care and employees.

The state accused employees of stealing medication from patients, and in 2016, an employee assaulted a patient.

The federal government has been keeping a close eye on the nursing home for 16 months and says conditions have now improved.