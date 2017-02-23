CBS News poll: Optimism on the economy, concern about immigration

Americans name immigration as the most important issue facing President Donald Trump and Congress this year

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks to the Major County Sheriffs' Association and Major Cities Chiefs Association, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (CBS) – A CBS News poll shows evaluations of the economy are the most positive they’ve been in 10 years.

Americans name immigration as the most important issue facing President Donald Trump and Congress this year, followed by the economy and health care.

As the Trump administration prepares a new executive order concerning entrance into the U.S., 55 percent of Americans say not enough is being done to ensure that foreigners who enter the U.S. are not a risk to security; Republicans are particularly concerned.

Most Americans continue to support a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants currently in the U.S., and opposition remains to building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

President Trump gets his strongest ratings on handling the economy (44% approve, while 38% disapprove) and six in 10 are very or somewhat confident that his policies will create jobs. He gets lower marks on immigration, but 78 percent of Republicans approve of his handling of the issue.

At 39 percent, Mr. Trump’s overall approval rating is similar to what it was earlier this month. Views of the President remain highly partisan; most Republicans are supportive, while most Democrats are not.

Read the complete poll data.

