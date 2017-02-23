Commissioners upset over plan to cut $166 million in Medicaid tax revenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners are back from their trip to Columbus where they testified Wednesday in front of the Finance Committees of both the Ohio House and Senate.

We caught up with the commissioners Thursday at their regularly scheduled meeting. They said they are upset over the plan to cut away the $166 million in sales tax collected across the state by Medicaid Managed Care programs as part of the Governor’s next budget. They said the move would be devastating.

“We can’t have the governor keep pushing everything down to the counties. We don’t have the right that we feel to impose anything. The state imposes their sales tax; we just can’t. We are trying to find a way that we can all work together,” said County Commissioner Carol Righetti.

Commissioners say the impact of the revenue loss would be felt most in public safety and the court systems.