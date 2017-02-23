Costa A. “Gus” Dauka Obituary

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – Costa A. “Gus” Dauka, of East Liverpool, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2017 at his home. He was 82.

Born in East Liverpool, January 18, 1935, he was a son of the late John and Mary Nola Dauka.

A lifetime East Liverpool resident, he worked as a manager for the Stevens Paynton Corporation. Previously he worked at the former Crucible Steel Company.

A member of the East Liverpool High School Class of 1953, he attended Baldwin-Wallace College.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Price Dauka. The couple married December 31, 1954. He was also preceded in death by a brother, James J. Dauka.

He is survived by two sons, Michael A. Dauka and his wife, Chris, of Okemos, Michigan and John Douglas Dauka and his wife, Kelly, of Elkton. There are five grandchildren.

Services have been entrusted to the Dawson Funeral Home and have been completed.

View Gus’ memorial webpage and express condolences online at www.dawsonfuneralhome.com.



