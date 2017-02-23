John T. “Smitty” Smith, Jr. Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – John T. “Smitty” Smith, Jr. passed away Thursday, February 23, 2017.

John was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on February 23, 1943 to John T. Smith, Sr. and Jeannette (Fulford) Smith.

John’s hobbies include fishing, working on cars, doing home improvements and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was a member of the Farrell American Legion Post 0160.

John will be sadly missed by his wife, Susan L. (France); four sons, John T. Ruiz, Glenn (Cindy), Chris (Monica) and Brian (Erica); two sisters, Margie Smith and Connie (Robert) Larouche, 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents; brother, Fred W. Smith; brother-in-law, Butch Brannan and a great-grandson, Layden Thomas.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 1, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory in Hermitage.

Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 1 t the funeral home chapel.