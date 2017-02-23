Mark Porter helps local athletes get noticed

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – On February 1 of this month, millions of dollars in Division I college scholarships were handed out to high school football players across the country. Here in the valley, eight players earned a D-I ride, leaving the rest wondering…what went wrong?

Mark Porter started scoutingohio.com back in 2005 to help local kids get noticed. Over the last decade, he’s edited thousands of high school football highlight films for players across the state players that are hoping to earn division one college scholarships. Porter says the first step in that process, is understanding the numbers.

Parents are naive and ignorant and it’s not their own fault,” Porter said. “You’re sitting in the stands, your kids runs for a touchdown, you’re thinking oh my gosh how do i handle this? This could help pay for college. So they just want to do right by their kid. Here’s my one chance to do this, what do i do?” he said.

Porter went on to explain:

“There are 717 Ohio high schools that play football, and usually about 130 kids give or take go Division I in Ohio,” Porter said. “So 550 or more towns, their best player is not a Division I player. When you hear it like that you’re like OK. But them some parents are like 130, my kid is definitely one of the best 130, maybe, but you gotta break that down by position. The numbers are much smaller than you actually think. they say one percent, less than one percent, those are the real numbers for the Ohio kids,” added Porter.

scoutingohio.com is an NCAA approved recruiting service. It’s a template he’s sold in Texas, Florida, California, and Pennsylvania…all hotbeds for high school football. The key is, they don’t charge kids for the service, so they can remain unbiased in their evaluation. Instead, they charge colleges that have big budgets, and little time for recruiting. More than ninety schools across the country currently subscribe.

“It went from me trying to find a hundred good players every year to, now I have 16 hundred players in the class of 2018, and i’m filtering that down to 100 or 200, and saying don’t watch all 1,600. I already did, went to their games, saw them, here are the 1,400 that are no’s, here are the 300 you need to look at. and that’s the time saver,” Porter said.

So, how does a player earn a division one scholarship? The short answer is, they don’t. Most decisions are based on genetics… size, weight, speed, strength. It has very little to do with yards and touchdowns that you rack up on the field, or the times you run at combines that don’t include college coaches. The bottom line, recruiters know it… when they see it.

“And i even make this analogy. there could be a girl at the high school. she has her hair in a pony tail,” Porter said. “She wears sweat pants, and she has nineteen dates for prom because she’s naturally gorgeous. Every guy knows it and they don’t even care. And then there’s fifteen other girls buying a purse, getting their hair colored, wearing makeup, buying an outfit with the right name on it, and the guys are like no way. OK? That’s what those lines remind me of because the coaches see the talent, and they see all the stuff behind it like, no, no, no, I know you have three thousand yards. I know you have a Gucci purse no. I know you colored you’re hair no, i know you’re coach put you in a system that made you look good no, I know your Dad’s the coach… I know your coach doesn’t know what he’s doing but look at you,” Porter said.

Division One isn’t only road to free education… There are 250 other kids that will go D2 and D3 this year. Porter offered some very helpful tips for those athletes looking to play at the next level.

He says most recruiting services that cost money and promise exposure, but those do nothing more than drain your budget and annoy college coaches…

The same goes for camps and combines that take place before June 1st. Most of these are scams to get your money. The NCAA doesn’t allow testing before that date. And if college coaches aren’t there, you shouldn’t be either.

Porter says athletes should be at every college camp you can get to. He considers those job interviews…

Last but not least, Porter encourages athletes to prepare for the ACT. Good grades go a long way. He says teams are reluctant to offer kids with a GPA lower than 3.0.