New location for Youngstown court on track for November opening

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Although construction crews have been hard at work since last spring, the effort to find a new home for Youngstown’s Municipal Court has been ongoing for at least the last 14 years.

Head architect Ray Jaminet is working to convert the old City Hall Annex into new courtrooms and space for the Clerk of Courts Office and Probation. The new offices will replace currently being used for these offices inside City Hall in downtown Youngstown, which have been called crowded and unsafe.

“The rooms, the courtrooms, the accommodations are not too large, yet they are large enough to accommodate everything we would anticipate we’d have to deal with,” said Court Administrator David Thompson.

As part of the remodeling process, architects with the Supreme Court of Ohio reviewed Jaminet’s plans and approved what would be done to keep prisoners and the public from interacting.

“The public has its own elevators. The prisoners have their own elevator. It comes directly from the sally port in the basement to right directly to the courtroom floor. There are no stops in between,” Jaminet said.

The facility first opened in the 1930’s as Youngstown’s main post office as well as a federal court. Jaminet said much of the original marble on the floors and walls was saved and incorporated into the new design as well as the walnut-paneled walls in the main courtroom.

There will also be secure areas for the judges and court staff, including seventy surveillance cameras.

“We’ve gotten about as good a security as we can,” Jaminet said.

Fees and other revenue generated by those who use the courts will pay for nearly all of that part of the remodeling, which will total about $7 million.

The project should be complete by the end of November.