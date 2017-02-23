Ohio mom accused of decapitating baby pleads guilty to murder

CINCINATI, Ohio (WDTN) – A Cincinnati woman accused of decapitating her 3-month-old daughter pleaded guilty Thursday.

Twenty-one-year-old Deasia Watkins was sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible for parole after 15 years.

Watkins previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the March 2015 death of Jayniah Watkins.

WCPO-TV reported that if the court finds Watkins not guilty by reason of insanity, she’d be under the court’s jurisdiction for life without parole.

Court records show Watkins was diagnosed with post-partum psychosis and had been prescribed anti-psychotic medication.