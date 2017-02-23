Pittsburgh Penguins acquire D Ron Hainsey from Carolina

Hainsey, 35, has played in 891 regular-season games during his 14-year NHL career but has never played in the playoffs.

By Published:
Pittsburgh Penguins Hockey - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired veteran defenseman Ron Hainsey from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for minor-league forward Danny Kristo and a draft pick.

The move to address the Penguins’ depleted defensive unit was made Thursday. Pittsburgh will lose Trevor Daley for six weeks after he had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Hainsey, 35, has played in 891 regular-season games during his 14-year NHL career but has never played in the playoffs. That figures to change now: He leaves the last-place Hurricanes for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who are five points behind East-leading Washington.

The deal reunites Hainsey and Pittsburgh general manager Jim Rutherford, who brought Hainsey to Carolina in 2013 with a free-agent deal when he was the Hurricanes’ GM.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s