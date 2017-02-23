Price leads Howland past Salem

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland Girls topped Salem 51-37 in the Division II Sectional Finals Thursday night.

Sara Price led all scorers with 20 points in the win for the Tigers. Mackenzie Maze added 8 points in the victory, while Kayla Clark, Gabby Hartzell, and Alex Ochman pitched in with 6 points apiece.

Salem was led by Ellie Davidson and Echo Mayer-Kutz who each finished with 10 points.

The Quakers end the season with a record of 12-12.

Howland improves to 19-5 overall on the season. The Tigers advance to face Southeast in the Division II District Semifinals Monday at 7:45 at Austintown Fitch High School.