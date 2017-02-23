Rev. Fred G. Moore Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Rev. Fred G. Moore, 82, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Shepherd of the Valley in Niles.

He was born July 8, 1934 in Harvey, Kentucky, son of the late Archie and Martha (Vanderpool) Moore.

He formerly lived in New Bedford, Pennsylvania, Champion and Niles, Ohio.

Fred was a dynamic man who was skilled in many trades. He worked with aluminum siding and roofing, well drilling, HVAC and tended to a water company in Pulaski, Pennsylvania. He most notably provided for his family as a ladle-craneman. He was a pastor at five churches, two of them being the Champion Church of God and the Niles Church of God. He also had served on the Board of People’s Full Gospel Mission. Fred retired from Republic Steel in 1986 where he worked for 34 years as a crane operator. He was a proud member of United Steelworkers Local Union 1375, serving as a shop steward and grievance man, during his career.

Fred was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather and he will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling and fishing but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Fred married the love of his life, the late Rev. June Moore on July 23, 1954 and they were happily married for 58 years before June’s passing on February 21, 2013.

Fred is survived by his three children, Fred M. (Shirley) Moore, James C. (Debra) Moore and Darlene L. (David) Helsius; 11 grandchildren, David (Shannon) Moore, Adam (Judy) Moore, Matthew (Bobbie Sue) Moore, Marc Moore, Michael Moore, James (Christina) Walker, Jeffry (Tabatha) Walker, Jason Farley, Scott (Holly) Farley, Andrew Morris, Hannah Morris, James (Carrie) Helsius, and Kandice (Eric) Helsius Gren; 13 great-grandchildren, Anthony, Aleisha, Saralyn, Chelsea, James, Eliza, Lucia, Lars, Scott, Brittany, Abbey, Maria and Bailey; one brother, Carl Moore; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Sandy) Gordon and many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, June Moore; parents; daughter-in-law, Julia Stahl Moore; son-in-law, David R. Morris and brothers, James and Martin Moore.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Nick Furrie leading the celebration of Rev. Fred’s life.

Donations may be made in Fred’s memory to Shiloh Full Gospel Church, 1310 Shannon Rd, Girard, Ohio 44420.

