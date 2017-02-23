Ride-hailing service Lyft comes to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The ride-hailing service, Lyft, is now in Youngstown.

You can schedule a ride through the Lyft app and pay through your phone. Fares start at $3.85, according to the company’s website.

Lyft has expanded into 54 new cities as Uber works to rebuild its reputation after an investigation into a former employee’s claims that she was sexually harassed. Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is reviewing the case.

Uber launched in the Youngstown-area last June.

Lyft has more information on its coverage area in Youngstown and fares on its website.