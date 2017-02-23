Storm Team 27: Warm with a chance of showers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Warm again Thursday with a high near 65! The risk for a shower or even a thunderstorm this afternoon. The chance for rain or thunderstorms increases Thursday night and early Friday morning. Friday will start with showers, or a few thunderstorms. Look for better weather through the day with afternoon highs in the low 70’s! The chance for showers or storms will increase toward early Saturday morning as a cold front sweeps toward the region. Turning colder through Saturday afternoon with snowflakes back in the forecast by Saturday evening into Saturday night.

Forecast

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance for afternoon showers or even a thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 65 – Record High: 66 set in 1943

Thursday night: Cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

Low: 53

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Gusty wind. Warm with some sun into the afternoon with only a small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Better chance for storms into late Friday night and Saturday morning. (60%)

High: 73 – Record High: 67 set in 1961

Saturday: Most cloudy. Rain or thunderstorms likely early. Rain mixing to snow showers late day. Falling temperatures. (80%)

High: 54 (Falling) Low: 54

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated snow shower or flurry early. Mainly snowbelt. (20%)

High: 38 Low: 27

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 40 Low: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 49 Low: 32

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 60 Low: 45

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for flurries. (20%)

High: 39 Low: 32

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

