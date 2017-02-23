Storm Team 27: Warm with a chance of showers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Warm again Thursday with a high near 65! The risk for a shower or even a thunderstorm this afternoon. The chance for rain or thunderstorms increases Thursday night and early Friday morning. Friday will start with showers, or a few thunderstorms. Look for better weather through the day with afternoon highs in the low 70’s! The chance for showers or storms will increase toward early Saturday morning as a cold front sweeps toward the region. Turning colder through Saturday afternoon with snowflakes back in the forecast by Saturday evening into Saturday night.
Forecast
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance for afternoon showers or even a thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 65 – Record High: 66 set in 1943
Thursday night: Cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
Low: 53
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Gusty wind. Warm with some sun into the afternoon with only a small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Better chance for storms into late Friday night and Saturday morning. (60%)
High: 73 – Record High: 67 set in 1961
Saturday: Most cloudy. Rain or thunderstorms likely early. Rain mixing to snow showers late day. Falling temperatures. (80%)
High: 54 (Falling) Low: 54
Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated snow shower or flurry early. Mainly snowbelt. (20%)
High: 38 Low: 27
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 40 Low: 30
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 49 Low: 32
Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 60 Low: 45
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for flurries. (20%)
High: 39 Low: 32
WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.