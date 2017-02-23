Things looking up for Vallourec, company reports

Vallourec is hiring for several positions and announced a rebound after plant slowdowns and layoffs last year

Thursday, the city of Youngstown approved splitting taxes with Campbell and Girard from two oil and gas businesses.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Vallourec had some big news for the Youngstown-area in its year-end corporate finance call this week.

Thursday morning, Vallourec’s CEO told investors he expects a rebound in 2017 for North American steel plants.

Vallourec Star creates tubular solutions for the energy and industry markets. It has a plant based in Youngstown.

CEO Philippe Crouzet says that so far this year, the number of oil rigs in North America is already up 50 percent over the 2016 average. Most of that activity is in the shale gas industry.

He told Bloomberg that increased demand for supplies will translate into more work for steel plants. The CEO was careful to note that while the future is looking up for North America, they’re not seeing the same rebound across the rest of the company yet.

That’s after a very difficult 2016, which saw plant slowdowns, layoffs and millions of dollars in losses. The company restructured and kept debt in line.

Chief Financial Officer Olivier Mallet said the restructuring and demand are creating a new problem for Vallourec.

“Our issue as of today in the U.S. is not about the demand, is about rehiring as quickly as possible newer shifts in order to be able to follow the demand,” he said.

Expect some of that hiring to happen in Youngstown. There are several jobs posted on Vallourec’s website, for hourly and salaried positions.

