Warren crime activity: Man reports shooting by ‘crackhead’ on bike

Friday, February 17

12:16 p.m. – Youngstown Road SE and Arbor Avenue SE, Lawrence Cox, Jr., 22, of Youngstown, arrested on warrants for burglary and failure to appear, and charged with resisting arrest and possession of drugs. Police said Cox ran from officers and had two bags of marijuana in his pocket. He was found hiding under a table in a garage on Youngstown Road.

2:29 p.m. – 1500 block of Deerfield Ave. SW, a man reported that his son, who is a heroin addict, broke into his garage and stole a snow blower and generator.

3:58 pm. – 1000 block of Tod Ave. NW, Melissa Putnam, 33, arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, resisting arrest and possession of drugs. Police said Putnam grabbed pills from a passenger’s lap during a traffic stop and shoved them down her pants. Police said Putnam also refused to obey commands and was screaming. The passenger was videotaping the incident, and police took the cell phone as evidence.

5:00 p.m. – 1500 block of Brighton Ave. NE, Kashaun Williams, 23, charged with felonious assault. Police said Williams repeatedly punched a woman in the face, causing severe injuries that sent her to Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Saturday, February 18

2:42 p.m. – 1300 block of E. Market St., a 32-year-old man was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for a gunshot wound. The man told police that a “crackhead” riding a bicycle fired a round into the street. Police said the man had only minor injuries.

2:43 p.m. – 800 block of Adams Ave. NW, Robert Phillips, 30, charged with attempt to commit an offense. A man told police Phillips threw a rock through the window of his home, dumped garbage in his front yard and tried to kick his door in. Phillips admitted to dumping the garbage but denied throwing anything at the window.

4:00 p.m. – 1700 block of Hollywood St. NE, a woman reported that her children were walking their Pomeranian when a pit bull from across the street got loose and bit the Pomeranian. The woman said her kids had to kick the dog to get it to let go.

Sunday, February 19

4:53 a.m. – 600 block of Austin Ave. SW, police were called to the area for a possible shooting and found a man bleeding heavily from his head. The man said he didn’t know what happened but said someone tried to rob him. Witnesses said they saw a vehicle in a driveway and heard three gunshots.

Monday, February 20

8:06 p.m. – 300 block of Roosevelt St. NW, police were called to investigate injuries to a child.

Tuesday, February 21

4:07 a.m. – 1000 block of Elm Rd. NE, police said an unknown person smashed the front entry door of Cashland and electronics were stolen overnight. They received a call from a passerby.

The above information represents calls made to the Warren City Police Department You can find Warren Township’s report of police activity here.

