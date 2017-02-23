Workshop arms Youngstown’s Hispanic community with legal tips

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As President Trump promises to enforce the nation’s immigration laws, a law firm specializing in immigration rights held a free workshop in Youngstown Thursday night.

About 20 people showed up to the “Know Your Rights” event sponsored by OCCHA (Organacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana).

The session brought up the immigration climate in the U.S., including Trump’s executive orders. It also offered tips to local immigrant families on how to stay safe during what OCCHA called a “time of uncertainty.”

“This is part of our community outreach programs that we provide at OCCHA,” said Executive Director MaryLou Reyes.

The workshop went over several steps on how to handle a family member’s detention, including what to do about the placement in removal proceedings and coping with kids separated from parents.

Attorney Richard Herman sat down with the group while his colleague translated the presentation into Spanish.

“What precipitated it was, obviously, President Trump’s memoranda on his immigration policy,” Herman said. “That has catalyzed a whole new level and increased anxiety in the immigrant community — both undocumented and documented, even those that are legal but not yet citizens.”

The people at the workshop wanted to know the reality of the situation if they or a loved one face an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid. Each was given packets of information, including different examples of an ICE warrant and warrants signed by a judge.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), there are 41 million immigrants in the United States. In 2013, 83 percent of people deported from the U.S. were not given a hearing before a judge.

As of 2010, just over nine percent of people living in Youngstown considered themselves Latino or Hispanic, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“My sense is that the White House is doing this to create a frenzy. It’s done with a lot of flair and broad memoranda,” Herman said. “They’re not real specific so that anyone could be subject to deportation. Whereas under the Obama administration, were much more tailored toward criminal immigrants and those with deportation orders.”

Although northeast Ohio hasn’t seen an ICE raid under the Trump administration, attorneys from the Herman Legal Group wanted the Hispanic community here to be aware of their rights.

“At the end of the day, we’re worried about the kids because when these parents are picked up and deported, these U.S. children are going to be picked up and go into the system,” Herman said. “Is that really what we want? To rip up these families?”

The attorneys who sponsored the workshop said they’re providing these legal clinics in other cities across Ohio and more may be in the works. A few have seen protests but Youngstown’s clinic stayed quiet.

