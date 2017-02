YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police raided Club BBU Thursday evening, meaning the south side bar will not be serving liquor tonight.

Members of the police department’s vice squad raided the business on W. Hylda Avenue just after 6 p.m.

Police had the area around the bar blocked off as they took liquor out of the bar.

Club BBU’s liquor license expired on February 2 but the bar continued to sell alcohol.