Youngstown Water employees charged with having false certifications

Youngstown City Water Department workers are facing misdemeanor charges and will appear in a Columbus courtroom next week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of Youngstown City Water Department workers is accused of having certifications they didn’t earn and pay raises they shouldn’t have received.

More than two dozen employees from various divisions are facing misdemeanor charges and have a preliminary hearing on Monday in Columbus’ Environmental Court.

They’re accused of claiming to have taken classes to maintain their EPA certifications, which would have also allowed them to receive raises.

“These were continuing education courses where people did not either attend or attended for a few hours and then they were given credit,” said Youngstown Law Director Atty. Marty Hume. “There were issues as to certification. We were alerted by the Attorney General’s Office that there was an ongoing investigation.”

The investigation was conducted by the Ohio EPA and the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s environmental section.

The falsified courses were taken in 2013 and 2014, according to the investigation.

The charges were filed last September through the Attorney General’s Office. Those who are convicted would likely be ordered to make restitution for the raises they were improperly paid.

