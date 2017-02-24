10 Reynolds Wrestlers Advance to D-10 Semis

SHARON, Pennsylvania, (WKBN) – The Reynolds wrestling team is fresh off a PIAA Duals State Championship, and now turn their attention to an individual State Title, beginning with the AA District Ten Championship.

The preliminary and quarterfinals were held at Sharon High School Friday, and a total of 10 Reynolds wrestlers are moving on the semifinal round.

In the 106 pound weight class, Beau Bayless leads the charge. He earned a first round pin Friday and will face Union City’s William Burgess Saturday morning.

The Semifinal matchups resume at 9 a.m. Saturday. The consolation finals for 3rd and 5th place are at 4 p.m., followed by the Championship Round at 5:30 p.m. at Sharon High School.

To view complete results and semifinal matchups, click here.