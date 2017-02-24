2 from Canfield area charged with illegally importing steroids from China

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men from Mahoning County were charged in federal court with illegally importing steroids from China.

James Cleeland, 19, of Berlin Center, and Christopher Stanec (aka Michael Stanec, aka Mark Conner), 40, of Canfield, were charged with conspiracy to import and distribute steroids.

Investigators say Cleeland and Conner conspired with other people to import and to possess with intent to distribute 298.3 grams or more of anabolic steroids. This took place in 2013, according to U.S. Attorney Jason Katz.

Prosecutors say Stanec agreed to receive the anabolic steroids from China and then provide them to Cleeland, according to the information.

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.