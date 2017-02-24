Active-shooter drill scheduled at Shenango Valley Mall

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police and fire crews will be holding an active-shooter training exercise at the Shenango Valley Mall on Sunday.

The mall and surrounding property will be closed to the public from 6 to 10 a.m. Sunday, while the drill is taking place. Employees will be allowed to enter.

Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell said the purpose of the exercise is for police to practice quickly locating and stopping an active shooter. The drill will also train police and fire personnel to quickly evacuate the wounded, for EMS to transport casualties and for police, fire and EMS staff to control the response.

Jewell said the mall provides a unique training opportunity due to its size and layout.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will have electronic signs up on Routes 62 and 18 notifying the public of the exercise. The Mercer County EMA and other Mercer County law enforcement and fire departments will assist.