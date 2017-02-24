Annexation deal in Canfield to benefit both municipalities

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Leaders with Canfield city and township are calling an agreement to annex part of the township to the city a significant move forward for both municipalities, but even more for the local schools.

On Thursday, Mahoning County commissioners approved the annexation of roughly 22 acres from the township into the city. The land runs along the west side of Palmyra Road, south of Route 224.

The city will be able to extend water and sewer lines now, allowing the owner of the property to build a housing development.

The newly-annexed land also borders the 300-acre Red Gate Farm along Leffingwell Road, which the city purchased in 2003. But since the land sits in the township, it could never be developed.

“Been trying to make some use of that property and without water and sewer, we have a number of individuals interested in it, but without utilities, they look elsewhere,” said Canfield City Administrator Joe Wario.

He said the undeveloped property was generating very little real estate but that will all change once the development is built. The majority of those taxes will go to the local schools.

The annexation agreement allows the township to continue collecting real estate taxes while the city will receive water and sewer fees, along with income taxes from those who move in.

One key provision allows those along the new boundaries in the township to tie into city utilities.

“They will be permitted to tie-in without annexation and just be charged the normal fees for tying into their system,” said Canfield Township Trustee Marie Cartwright.

While city leaders can now begin the process of trying to annex Red Gate Farm, the new agreement requires council members and township trustees to meet to discuss future development where both can benefit.

“This is one community. Most people don’t know that they live in the city or the township, but we need to make sure that the Canfield community thrives,” Cartwright said.

