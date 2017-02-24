Another suspect arrested in group beating of teenager in Warren

Brandon Clay, of Leavittsburg, was arrested on a felonious assault charge from the incident in January

Brandon Clay, charged with felonious assault and domestic violence.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police arrested the fifth suspect accused of beating a teenager last month.

Niles police arrested 19-year-old Brandon Clay, of Leavittsburg, just after 1 a.m. Thursday. They found him in the 3700 block of W. Market Street in Leavittsburg.

Tyler Whitacre & Richard Lorraine, charged with felonious assault
Tyler Whitacre (photo from a previous arrest) and Richard Lorraine

Officers picked him up on an arrest warrant for a felonious assault charge related to the incident on January 24.

Police said Clay, 22-year-old Tyler Whitacre, 53-year-old Richard Lorraine, and two teenagers beat up the teenage boy as he was heading to work from LaBrae High School.

Niles police brought Clay to the Warren Police Department, and officers there took him to the Trumbull County Jail.

