Austintown PD: Woman addicted to heroin arrested for prostitution

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers arrested a Youngstown woman in Austintown Wednesday afternoon after an undercover sex sting arranged on Backpage.com.

Austintown police responded to one of the website’s ads by texting the available phone number. Through their conversation with 28-year-old Victoria Gainard, an undercover officer decided to meet her in a room at the Comfort Inn on Clarkins Drive, according to a police report.

Police arrested her when she got there.

The police report states the following items were found either in her purse or on her cell phone:

One crack pipe

One silver spoon

Two hypodermic syringes

Suspected heroin residue

Several torn plastic bags

Several explicit pictures

Several explicit videos

Officers said they found evidence the pictures and videos were being sent to many different people, appearing to arrange meetings for sex.

Police said Gainard told them she’s been involved in prostitution for a while to support her five-year heroin addiction. She also said she usually sees two people a day for sex, according to police.

She had been warned from several businesses in the area, including the Comfort Inn, about criminal trespassing, according to the report.

Gainard is charged with soliciting sex and possessing criminal tools, drug abuse instruments, and drug paraphernalia.

Police sent the drug residue for testing to determine if it’s heroin. She could face additional charges if it is.

Gainard is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 27.

Austintown police have been investigating several online advertisements for prostitution, including one earlier this week resulting in an 18-year-old’s arrest.

