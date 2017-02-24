Boardman crime activity: Woman charged with eating donuts without paying

Police investigated the following incidents in Boardman from February 17-23

Friday, Feb. 17

6:34 p.m. — Market St. and Wilma Ave., John Lumpkin, 63, of Youngstown, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension. Police said a crack pipe and Chore Boy were found in a car that Lumpkin was driving.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

9 a.m. — 8100 block of Market St., Terry Miller, 37, of New Springfield, arrested on a warrant for a theft at Macy’s on Dec. 8. Police said Miller was caught trying to steal clothing from the store. He gave a loss prevention employee his name and birthdate but then ran out of the store.

12:51 p.m. — 400 block of Garden Valley Dr., a man reported that someone stole a Poinsettia plant from a plant stand in his front yard a few days prior to reporting the incident. The person also removed landscaping trim from the ground.

4:47 p.m. — 300 block of Boardman Poland Rd., Karen Durrett, 49, of Struthers, charged with a theft at Kohl’s. A loss prevention employee said she recognized Durrett from prior thefts at the store.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

1:35 a.m. — 7100 block of Market St., police found what they suspect were drugs, hidden in a Splenda package in a car. Police submitted the suspected drugs for further testing and charges are pending.

2:49 a.m. — Market St. and Oak Knoll Rd., David Elhatton, Jr., 45, of Boardman, charged with failure to comply, OVI and failure to obey traffic signals. Police said Elhatton drove through a red light at a high rate of speed when an officer tried to pull him over. Elhatton admitted to drinking earlier in the evening and told an officer he was scared, a report said.

12:45 p.m. — 5100 block of West Blvd., a woman reported that she received threatening posts to her Facebook account. She said the posts were made after an online argument with the person about a stand-off situation in Goshen Township.

12:55 p.m. — 1100 block of Boardman Poland Rd., an employee of Fin Feather Fur Outfitters said a man came into the store and stole a knife, valued at about $295.

1:02 p.m. — 6600 block of South Ave., a man reported that his wallet was stolen while he was shopping at Aldi. He believed it fell out of his pocket the previous day and was picked up by someone.

5:06 p.m. — 100 block of Boardman Blvd., a woman reported that she was contacted by someone who spoke broken English that said she was eligible for a free smartphone. She said the caller then obtained her name, address and social security number, but she never called back with instructions on how to get the phone.

6:58 p.m. — 1300 block of Doral Dr., Terre Snead, 19, of Youngstown, charged with stealing from Walmart.

Thursday, Feb. 23

10:23 a.m. — 1200 block of Doral Dr., Nancy Meronen, 59, of Poland, charged with theft. Police said Meronen ate donuts while she shopped at Giant Eagle. She then put a donut in a bag she brought with her without paying for the donuts, police said.

