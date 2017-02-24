Boardman tops Fitch in regular season finale

The Spartans improve to 18-4 on the season

Boardman ended the regular season in winning fashion, topping Austintown Fitch 63-51 Friday night.

The game was broadcast LIVE as the WKBN Game of the Week.

Mike Melewski led Boardman with 15 points in the win. Che Trevena added 13 point for the Spartans. Holden Lipke also reached double-figures with 10 points.

Emanuel Dawkins led all scorers with 19 points in the setback. Dylan Beany also reached double-figures with 10 points.

The Falcons end the regular season with a record of 5-17. Fitch opens tournament play in the Division I Sectional Finals against the winner of Warren Harding/Kent Roosevelt. That game will take place on March 4th.

Boardman improves to 18-4 overall on the season. The Spartans will face Louisville in the Division I Sectionals Saturday March 4 at 7PM at Boardman High School Saturday March 4th.

