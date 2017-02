CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Auto Show opens Friday.

The 2017 Chevy Cruze Premier and the 2018 Chevy Equinox will be the official car and truck for this year’s show.

The show is at the I-X Center in Cleveland. Doors open at 5 p.m.

As an added bonus, Friday is Hero’s Day. Any active veteran or active military personnel or members of any safety service department get in free with identification.

Show schedule and admission information.