Everyone is enjoying the warm weather before it’s back to reality

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The record-breaking temperatures had just about everyone outside Friday enjoying the unseasonable streak of spring-like weather.

Nicole Soares of Campbell was out walking with her son, something she is shocked to be doing at the end of February.

“Trying to enjoy the weather before it disappears on us. I think it is beautiful. We haven’t had it in a while,” Soares said.

Many were lined up outside Handel’s Ice Cream in Youngstown. If you didn’t know better, you’d think it was June instead of February.

“It seems a little warmer than it should be around this time of year, but hey I’ll take it. Nobody likes to be cold,” said Antoine Tillison.

The Rogers Flea Market was packed Friday. Many were waiting in line for cheesesteaks, sausages and gyros. It is a common site for a fair or a holiday weekend in the summer, but not this time of year. Some vendors like Chuck’s Gyros we’re barely keeping up with the demand.

“There are a lot of people at the flea market complaining that they should have their food faster. I told them to come back on a rainier day and they can get more food a lot faster,” Chuck Mustake.

This is currently the warmest February on record.

The record-breaking temperatures are expected to drop throughout the weekend.