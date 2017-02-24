Former Leonard Kirtz employee charged with abusing students

Audrey Johntony is charged with abusing two mentally disabled students at the Austintown school

By Published: Updated:
Legal Generic

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former employee of the Leonard Kirtz School in Austintown is accused of abusing two mentally disabled students.

Audrey Johntony, 33, is charged with two counts of felony child endangering, two counts of misdemeanor child endangering and one count of felony assault. She was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on Thursday.

Leonard Kirtz School is a chartered public school that provides programs and education for students between the ages of 6 and 22 with developmental disabilities.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s