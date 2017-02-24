Former Leonard Kirtz employee charged with abusing students

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former employee of the Leonard Kirtz School in Austintown is accused of abusing two mentally disabled students.

Audrey Johntony, 33, is charged with two counts of felony child endangering, two counts of misdemeanor child endangering and one count of felony assault. She was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on Thursday.

Leonard Kirtz School is a chartered public school that provides programs and education for students between the ages of 6 and 22 with developmental disabilities.