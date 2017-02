MENTOR, Ohio (WKBN) – A rape suspect wanted by the Mentor Police Department is believed to be in Youngstown.

Investigators with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has named 32-year-old Shawn Wolford as their fugitive of the week.

Police say the rape happened in Mentor but they believe Wolford fled to the Youngstown area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).