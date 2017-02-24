Gov. John Kasich meets with President Trump

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) — President Donald Trump met with Ohio Gov. John Kasich on Friday.

Kasich said he met with the President to “help my country” and that the meeting was cordial.

He said that when he disagrees with something he speaks out, and someone in the room said, “yeah we noticed that.”

When asked about his adversarial stance against Trump during the campaign and afterward, Kasih said it’s now like being on a plane, “You root for the pilot.”

Kasich said he will continue to be outspoken with the President on about issues he doesn’t agree saying “I had a mother who taught me to stand on my own two feet and speak out, and I never meant any of the times to be personal in my criticisms or concerns.”

The governor says he shared his ideas on potential changes to former President Barack Obama’s health care law. Ohio was among 31 states that expanded Medicaid under the law and Kasich says Trump “listened very carefully to what I had to say about it and had a very positive response.”

Kasich is in Washington for a weekend of meetings at the National Governors Association.

