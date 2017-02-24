Linen supplier responds to UPMC mold outbreak lawsuits

Related Coverage Lawsuit targets 3rd UPMC hospital in patient death

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A linen vendor that supplies hospital linens to western Pennsylvania hospitals where several patients died following fungal infections has responded to three wrongful death lawsuits.

Paris Cleaners Inc. was recently named a defendant in the wrongful death lawsuits filed in Allegheny County against the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center after an internal UPMC report indicated samples taken from hospital bed linens contained rhizopus mold, the same type that infected the patients.

The Tribune-Review reports Paris Cleaners’ attorneys wrote in a legal response Wednesday that UPMC professionals, not the company, were responsible for making sure patients were provided “sterile linens.”

The company says linens examined by a mold expert did not test positive for rhizopus in the company’s plant.

UPMC says its ongoing testing shows no evidence of a mold outbreak.

