Mary Elizabeth Antal Obituary

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 27, 2017, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown, Ohio, for Mary Antal, 80, who passed away Friday morning, February 24, 2017, at Sunrise Assisted Living Center.

Mary was born November 9, 1936, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Nicola and Lucy (Appugliese) Orlando.

She was a graduate of East High School class of 1954. Mary was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother, a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and its Altar and Rosary Society. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing bingo and going to casino’s. Mary loved to bake and enjoyed having Sunday dinners with her family, but more than anything, Mary loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Her husband William Antal, whom she married August 1, 1959, passed away December 20, 1998. Mary leaves four children, Ann Marie (Richard) Fuhrmann of Medina, Cindy Eorio of Boardman, Bill (Denise) Antal and Steve (Cindy) Antal both of Austintown; two brothers, Mike Orlando of Campbell, California and John (Minnie) Orlando of Boardman; one sister, Rose Tufaro of Austintown; seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Brandon, Stephen, Dominic, Joshua, Hannah and Hayley, as well as, three great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by two brothers, Sam and Pat Orlando.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, where closing prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, February 27, 2017, prior to a procession to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church for a 10:00 a.m. mass.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of the Valley and Sunrise Assisted Living for all their compassionate care given both Mary and her family during her final days.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



