Niles man indicted on murder charges in death of infant daughter

Matthew Wilson, 32, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, felonious assault, and endangering children

A man is in Trumbull County Jail being charged with murder in relation to the death of a five-month old.
Matthew Wilson, charged with murdering 5-week-old girl.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A father accused of killing his five-week-old daughter was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury.

Matthew Wilson, 32, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, felonious assault, and endangering children in connection to the death of Aubrianna Wilson.

On Feb. 10, Niles Fire Department and Lane Ambulance were called to a house on Bellair Court for a report of a baby with a heart condition. The child was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital and later died.

Hospital staff notified investigators that the child’s injuries could have been caused by being shaken or squeezed.

Wilson’s father, Charles, said Wilson told him that he tripped and fell on the child. He called the death accidental, saying his son is innocent.

Wilson remains in jail on $1 million bond. He is due back in court March 8.

