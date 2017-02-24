Ohio lawmakers propose back-to-school sales tax break again

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio lawmakers have proposed bringing back a three-day break from the state’s sales tax for back-to-school shopping during the first weekend in August.

It would mark the third straight year of the sales tax holiday. Shoppers wouldn’t pay sales tax that weekend on qualifying purchases, including clothing items under $75 and school supplies under $20.

Democratic Reps. John Patterson and Brigid Kelly, of Cincinnati, say if their legislation is approved, Ohio would join 17 other states that offer such a break. They say it helps support local businesses and encourages families to shop within Ohio.

The Senate approved similar legislation this week.

